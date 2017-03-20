Reporters' Notebook: March 20, 2017

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to playwright Henrik Ibsen, born on this date in 1828, “Money may be the husk of many things, but not the kernel. It brings you food, but not appetite; medicine, but not health; acquaintance, but not friends; servants, but not loyalty; days of joy, but not peace or happiness.”

. . .

A Happy Face

Smile,

It’s the best style

For living day by day.

Scowl and glare

Will only scare

People away.

Grin

And you’ll pack ’em in.

Smirk

And they’ll call you a jerk.

So, be kind,

Be cheerful,

A sunny personality

Always comes out on top.

Loosen up,

Click your heels,

Sing a little be-bop.

Good times will roll

Your way non-stop.

– Joyce L. Wilson

. . .

NEW FACES – “Buffalo and Immigration” is the topic as Cynthia Van Ness, director of the library and archives at the Buffalo History Museum, speaks at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series.

The program begins at noon in the Ring of Knowledge on the main floor of the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo with a Great Courses video on how immigrants transformed America in the early years of the 20th century.

Admission is free. You can bring a lunch or buy one at the library’s Fables Cafe nearby. The series is sponsored by the Center for the Study of Art, Architecture, History & Nature.

. . .

SECOND CHANCE – Forced to postpone its “St. Catty’s Day” celebration last week because of the storm, Ten Lives Club, the cat rescue and adoption group, has rescheduled it for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Pappas Restaurant and Lounge, 1780 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca.

There will be theme baskets, raffles, items for sale, a cash bar and food available for purchase. There also will be a photo booth for pictures with kittens and puppies on hand. A portion of the food and drink purchases will benefit Ten Lives Club. For more info or to donate, call 646-5577 or visit tenlivesclub.org.

. . .

MONUMENTAL – Architectural historian Bill Koch will be guest speaker at this month’s Tuesday Night Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda. He will discuss his latest book about Buffalo’s Central Terminal and the proposals for its renovation. For more info, call 332-4375.

. . .

RECOGNITION – The contributions of women in the military will be the focus of a Women’s History Month program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 120 of the Research and Information Commons at Daemen College. It’s free and open to the public.

It will begin with a screening of director Ron Howard’s documentary “Unsung Heroes: The Story of America’s Female Patriots.” Then a panel of women who have served in combat will discuss their experiences. They include Laureen Barone, Elizabeth Canfield, Nerfis Elminowski, Lynn Magistrate and Jennifer Weise.

Sponsors are Daemen’s Nancy Haberman Gacioch Center for Veterans, the Student Veterans Alliance and Sigma Omega Chi.

. . .

HELPING HANDS – The Buffalo/Niagara Chapter of the American Sewing Guild invites guests to join in a hands-on community service sewing project at its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 205 Longmeadow Road, Eggertsville.

Those who attend should bring their sewing machines or sergers with some neutral-colored thread, bobbins and scissors. Fabric kits will be provided to make pillowcases and draw-string toiletry bags for the Family Justice Center and the Salvation Army, which will distribute them to people in need. For more info, email sjperry10@roadrunner.com or visit buffaloasg.weebly.com.

. . .

WHAT DO YOU KNOW? – The Mount Mercy Academy Athletic Boosters will host Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Saturday in the school at 88 Red Jacket Parkway. Proceeds support the school’s sports programs.

Admission is $25 per person and tables of eight are available for $200 per team. Contestants must be 21 or older. Light snacks will be provided. Those attending also can bring their own snacks and beverages. For more info, email mmaab@mtmercy.org. To register, visit mtmercy.org/booster-club.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Gary Kaczor, Susan Michalec, Josh Jensen, Todd Ecker, Richard Wesp, Chuck Schorr, Allison Zehler, Sister Mary Therese Ann Parobek, Jay Morowski, Phyllis Starzynski, Tom Marinaro, Joy Zelasko, Michael Meegan, Anna Lawrence, Emma Falter, Carol Gannon, Angie Wrobel, Chris Rejewski, Dottie Hambor and Cindy Corbin.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.