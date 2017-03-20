LINHARDT, Michael H.

LINHARDT - Michael H. March 19, 2017, beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Koeck); dear father of Kathleen, Michael and Jeffrey (Dawn) Linhardt; loving grandfather of Alexander, Christopher and Daniel; brother of Kunigunde (late Wilhelm) Woerner of West Seneca; also survived by other siblings in Germany. Mr. Linhardt arrived from Germany in 1957 and was a previous member of the German Kolping Society and Male Choir Bavaria. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at St. John Vianney Church at 10:30 AM. (Please assemble at church). Entombment to follow at Our Lady Help of Christians Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Sloan-Kettering Pediatric Research Fund, PO Box 27106, New York, NY 10087 and/or Hospice Buffalo.