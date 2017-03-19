HANSEN, Shirley A. (Lezark)

Hansen - Shirley A. (nee Lezark) March 13, 2017 of Derby, NY. Beloved wife of the late George Hansen; devoted mother of Michael (Lynn) and Todd Hansen; loving sister of Lillian (late Harold) Bright, Rick (Karen), and late John (late Dolores) Lezark; also survived by nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren; Friends received at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. & Rte 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, on Thursday from 2 - 7 PM, where funeral services will be held Friday at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please leave online condolences at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com