McKEEHAN, Linda Joan (Cosman)

McKEEHAN - Linda Joan (nee Cosman) It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Linda Joan McKeehan (nee Cosman) on February 18, 2017 following a 10 month battle with cancer. The daughter of Phyllis and the late Frederick Cosman of Moncton, New Brunswick, Linda is survived by her loving husband and life partner Frank McKeehan, mother Phyllis Mason, stepfather Jim Mason, and her siblings Patricia, Judy (John), and Jim (Christine) Cosman, and predeceased by her brother Tom. Linda will be missed dearly by stepchildren Rob and Heather, her niece Jennifer, her nephews James (Lydia), Michael, and Matthew, and her grandchildren Henry, Walter, Josie, and Rion. She will also be missed and remembered by all her friends and colleagues at Summit Technologies where she served as VP of Finance for 22 years, and by all her friends in the Burlington, Ontario, Buffalo, NY, and New Port Richey, FL areas. Linda was the life of any party, and a caring friend to everyone who knew her. Her vibrance, positive attitude, and laughter were contagious, and will be missed by all of us. At 66 years of age she was taken far too soon. Linda was laid to rest in New Port Richey, FL on March 1 by family and local friends, and a Celebration of her vibrant Life followed. There will be another Celebration of Linda's Life in Burlington, Ontario on Sunday April 2, 2017 from 12 Noon to 3:00 PM. All those interested in attending, contact Linda's brother Jim Cosman by email jcosman@cogeco.ca. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated.