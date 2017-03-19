LAGEMAN, John William

Lageman - John William Age 84, passed away on March 9, 2017, at the Harvest Health Facility on John's Island, SC. John grew up in Buffalo, NY, the son of Louise Boettcher Lageman and William Lageman. He attended the University of Buffalo, and was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. John excelled playing football at the University of Buffalo and while in the Navy. After his retirement from the Pine Hill Concrete Mix Corporation, he continued working at the Airport Driving Range for many years. John was a frequent visitor at numerous fitness clubs in the area, a member of the Grover Cleveland Golf Club, and an avid New York Yankees and Buffalo Bills sports fan. He loved taking care of his lawn and garden, where he was able to spend an extended amount of time outdoors. But above all else, John was happiest when surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Kahle Lageman; two daughters, Laura Louise Lageman of Charleston, SC and Lisa Ann Bamonte (Jeffrey) of Tiverton, RI; two granddaughters, Marissa Leigh Bamonte and Lauren Elizabeth Bamonte. In memory of John, a gathering for family and friends will be held in Buffalo, NY at a later date.