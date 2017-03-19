Homeroom Announcements: Sunday's big games & more

We know there's no homeroom today. But we're up and ready to go.

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Sunday

1. Girls basketball - NYSPHSAA final at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy

Class D: Panama vs. X-Heuvelton, 10 a.m.

The Panthers scored a 48-43 win over undefeated IV-South Kortright in the semifinals on Saturday to earn its second straight trip to the Class D championship. Senior Nicole Johnson led the way with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while freshman Natalie Angeletti scored 12 and had eight rebounds.

Waiting for them is a familiar foe in Heuvelton, the two-time defending state champs. The Bulldogs dominated Moriah, 73-46, in the other semi yesterday. Paige McCormick scored a game-high 30 points. Keden Mack and Alexandra Steele added 14 and 12, respectively.

Heuvelton squeaked out a 62-60 win against Panama last year and beat the Panthers, 57-39, in the semifinals two years ago. Will the third time be the charm?

Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.

#PrepTalkLive updates: While we follow ALL the high school action via our Prep Talk team, we encourage YOU to also tweet updates from the games you are attending with the hashtag #PrepTalkLive attached.

* * *

Saturday's roundup

NYSPHSSA basketball semifinals

Girls Class D: Panama girls advance to state championship

Photo gallery: Panama 48, South Kortright 43

Boys hockey: Scotty Bowman Showcase rosters unveiled

High school scores & schedules (March 19)

* * *

After school

- As always, we'll monitor today's action in our #PrepTalkLive post

Follow The Buffalo News' high school sports coverage with Prep Talk on Facebook and Twitter.