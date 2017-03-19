Niagara Falls police hunting for couple who abandoned dog

NIAGARA FALLS – Police said they are closing in on identifying the couple who abandoned a tan and white pit bull in the 1600 block of Falls Street Saturday afternoon.

A resident of the neighborhood told police of seeing a late-model, white pickup with a cap on the rear pull over near her home about 2:30 p.m. A man and woman got out of the pickup, removed the dog from the truck, then drove away, police reported. Another neighbor took the dog to his yard while waiting for police to arrive.

The dog was taken to the Niagara County SPCA, where a microchip was found, police said.