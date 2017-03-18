Subscribe Today
Equifest 2017
Arie Decker, of the Niagara County Little Bits 4-H, runs her mini horse Sassy during the Jump-Off competition during Equifest at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Saturday, March 18, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Matt Pouthier sits with Zonta, the horse he trains, during Equifest at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Saturday, March 18, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Abbey Town, center, snaps a photo of Zonta during Equifest at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg Saturday, March 18, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Abbey Town laughs after snapping a photo of Zonta during Equifest at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Saturday, March 18, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Kim Girard of West Seneca has a laugh while petting Holly, a boarder collie, in the vendor area at Equifest 2017 at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg Saturday, March 18, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Rider Shawn Flarida demonstrates reining during Equifest 2017 at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg Saturday, March 18, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Abigail Verratti, of the Niagara County Little Bits 4-H, guides her mini horse Mr. T, during a demonstration at Equifest 2017 at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg Saturday, March 18, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Butch Kijek, left, talks with Marv Snyder, center, at the S&L Ranch table in the vendor area of Equifest 2017 at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg Saturday, March 18, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Grace Bauernfeind, 9, paints a horse in the crafts area of Equifest 2017 at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg Saturday, March 18, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Equifest 2017 at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg runs through Sunday, March 19.
