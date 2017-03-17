Things to do in Buffalo: March 17

St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl. 5 p.m. Pizza Plant Italian Pub, 125 Main St. Suite 110. 626-5566. pizzaplant.com. $6.

Key Bank Live at O'Larkin. 5 p.m. Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St. Free.

Local Natives. 7 p.m. Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. 852-3900. townballroom.com. $25-$27.

Donnell Rawlings. 7:30 and 10 p.m. Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St. 853-1211. buffalo.heliumcomedy.com. $20.

West of the Mark. 7 p.m. Tralf Music Hall, 622 Main St. 852-2860. tralfmusichall.com. $10.

"The Seedbed." 7:30 p.m. Irish Classical Theatre, 625 Main St. 853-4282. irishclassical.com. $41. Read Colin Dabkowski's review here.

“A View from the Bridge.” 7:30 p.m. Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. 829-7668. Kavinokytheatre.com. $38-$42. Read Colin Dabkowski's review here.

Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes. 8 p.m. Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Casino, 310 Fourth St., Niagara Falls. (877) 873-6322. senecaniagaracasino.com. $50

The Glengarry Bhoys. 8 p.m. Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. 692-2413. rivieratheatre.org. $25.

"Stop Kiss." 8 p.m. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave. 408-0499. subversivetheatre.org. $25-$30.

The Town Pants. 9 p.m. Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St. 200-1893. buffaloironworks.com. $20.

MCKP's Paddy's Day Soiree. 9 p.m. Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St. 312-9279. buffalosmohawkplace.com. $15-$20.

Rock, Pop, and '90s Live Band Karaoke. 10 p.m. The Waiting Room, 334 Delaware Ave. 853-5483. waitingroombuffalo.com. Free.

"The Underpants." 8 p.m. American Repertory Theater of WNY, 330 Amherst St. $15-$20.