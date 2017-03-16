BIETER, Rae E.

BEITER - Rae E. Of the Town of Wheatfield, NY, March 14, 2017; wife of Gerhard "Bud" Beiter; mother of Danielle Giammusso, David (Kelly) Beiter and Damon (Susan) Beiter; grandmother of Paige, Samuel, Olivia, Alexandra, Casey, Adam and Noah; also survived many nieces and nephews. Her family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Rd., Sanborn, NY. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10 AM at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in her name to St. Luke's Mission of

Mercy, 325 Walden Ave., Buffalo,

NY 14211. For guest register, visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com