It's winter madness in March, baby!

The city will feature its wintry side in the NCAA men's basketball tournament's sixth visit to Buffalo this week, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

The weather has been about average for late winter, verging on spring during most of the previous five times the city played host to March Madness.

Fans and tournament teams have been treated to cool, but generally seasonable mid-March conditions.

Sometimes it rained. Other times, there's been snow.

Buffalo remains under a winter storm warning until 8 p.m. tonight.

More than a foot of snow fell Tuesday as wrap-around moisture whipped Western New York from a massive Nor'easter.

More snow is expected today of the lake-effect variety. On top of that, winds and low visibility are expected to hamper travel around the region.

Some lingering lake-effect snow showers southeast of lakes Ontario and Erie are forecast to continue Thursday as the storm system continues its track into Atlantic Canada.

Friday, which is an off-day for tournament fans in Buffalo, looks to be the best day for weather, at least through dinnertime.

Forecasts call for mostly sunny skies and highs close to 40 degrees.

Then, the next storm system comes through Buffalo.

A mix of rain, snow and sleet is forecast Friday night into Saturday as an area of low pressure drops down from Canada.

The average high temperature forecast between Wednesday and Saturday for this year's tournament is 31 degrees with an average low near 25 degrees.

That would make this tournament the coldest for visitors to Buffalo during the daytime and third chilliest overnights, according to weather service data.

Imagine if March Madness landed downtown in 2012 during the warmest March in Buffalo's history.

The weather that week?

A spring-like warm-up into the 60s and 70s that led into a week of 70s and 80s.