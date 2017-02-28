Letter: Let’s stop hurling insults, have thoughtful exchange

Let’s stop hurling insults, have thoughtful exchange

For several years, I have been following the comments to the letters to the editor. I did this because of an interest about the feelings people experienced in terms of the political climate. Since President Trump’s election, my interest has piqued.

What I have found is that so many Americans, from the left and from the right, prefer to hurl insults at those they disagree with rather than presenting an argument for their positions. What these posts show is a lack of critical thinking and, yes, a lack of intelligence; not necessarily a lack of education but an aversion to intellectual integrity.

Hoping that I may not be the only person who feels this way, I invite others to speak up and help to raise the level of the conversation.

Andre Toth

Williamsville