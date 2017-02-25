Vandals target Orchard Park cars, bridges with Nazi and racist graffiti

About a dozen residents of Orchard Park found their vehicles and property defaced with spray-painted swastikas and vulgar graffiti Saturday morning, and village police said reports had been coming in throughout the day.

The vandals also wrote racial slurs and Nazi symbols on playground equipment at South Davis Elementary School. A GoFundMe account to help clean up the graffiti at the school has been established at: https://www.gofundme.com/southdaviscleanup.

At least nine vehicles were vandalized in the parking lot of an apartment complex on South Lincoln Avenue, according to Orchard Park Police Lt. Jason Schiedel. Another car was in a private driveway nearby. So far police have reports of 11 vehicles that were hit.

A railroad bridge in the village also was painted with similar symbols overnight, Schiedel said, and two other railroad bridges outside the village had been marked in the past few days. Police have no information about what may have provoked the vandals.

Police believe the culprits struck in the middle of the night and are checking public and private surveillance cameras in the area that may have captured some of the activity. Schiedel said investigators believe more than one person was involved and they have some leads they are following.