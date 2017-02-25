ROGERS, HENRY J.

ROGERS - Henry J. Of North Tonawanda, suddenly, February 23, 2017. Beloved husband of 47 years to Effie Rogers; devoted father of April (Dan) Lucey, Kevin (Janice), Keith (Alicia) Rogers; papa to Ashlynn, Maci, Jacob, Callum, Ryan, and his dog Candy; predeceased by two sisters and two brothers; survived by four sisters and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Funeral Services will be held Monday at 10 AM from First United Methodist Church, 65 Main Street in North Tonawanda. Mr. Rogers retired from the United States Army as a Sergeant Major, following a 28 year career which included tours in Vietnam and Desert Storm. Flowers are gratefully declined.