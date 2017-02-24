MANGAS-MALEC, Kristen J. (Struzyk)

MANGAS - MALEC - Kristen J. (nee Struzyk)

Of Boston, NY, Februry 22, 2017;

beloved wife of Matthew J. Mangas; dearest mother of Joshua, Zachary,

Nicholas and Victoria Malec and Jayden Malec-Mangas; stepmother of Nicholas Burkhart-Mangas and Jessica Burkhart; daughter of Joan (nee

Surowiec) and the late John Struzyk; sister of Dawn Serwon, Michelle (James) Hacker and John (Julie) Struzyk; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Friday 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 9 AM at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca. Friends invited. (Please assemble at church.) Flowers gratefully declined.