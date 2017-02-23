Ciminelli, Williamsville schools reach deal on land key to Muir Woods project

Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. has reached an agreement in principle to buy a 15-acre parcel owned by the Williamsville Central School District that will allow Ciminelli to build a second access road into its proposed Muir Woods development.

Ciminelli has secured an option to purchase the land at 520 Campbell Blvd., between North French and Dodge roads, company spokeswoman Anne Duggan confirmed to The Buffalo News. The Williamsville School Board still must sign off on the agreement, which will allow entry into the property from Campbell Boulevard to the east.

If Ciminelli had not gained control of this parcel, the only access to its planned Muir Woods subdivision of 133 single-family homes would come from North French Road to the north, through Lynette Lane, placing a greater burden onto those residents.

"This was done in order to provide an additional means of ingress and egress and to better distribute the vehicular traffic, as was requested by the town during the previous concept plan approval," Duggan said in an email.

The district has owned the vacant 14.8-acre property since January 1967, according to Erie County real property records. The district has never done anything with it.

About 10 years ago, the district considered building a joint transportation and facilities center there before opting for cheaper alternatives, said Thomas Maturski, the district's assistant superintendent of finance and management services.

Neither the district nor Ciminelli would comment on the agreed-upon purchase price for the parcel, information that would become public once the sale is approved by the district. An environmental analysis of the site still must be conducted, Maturski said.

The property previously was assessed at $360,800, but following the recent revaluation conducted by the town its assessment now stands at $70,000, a change that better reflects the wetland conditions of the site, said Assessor David C. Marrano.

After years of inaction, Ciminelli this month revived its plans to develop the 326-acre Muir Woods site, which it purchased in 2000. The company over the years had proposed office space, student housing, market-rate apartments and patio homes but now is taking a first step in proposing to build a 133-home subdivision in the southeastern corner of the property.

The town Planning Board is poised to review the developer's sketch plan for the subdivision at its March 16 meeting.