Orchard Park man charged with assaulting co-worker

A man attacked a co-worker at an East Quaker Street business Monday, Orchard Park police reported.

The incident happened at about 8:15 a.m. The victim said Robert Wozniak was harassing him and refused his requests to calm down, according to police.

Wozniak tried to punch the victim, who had placed a chair between himself and Wozniak, police said. A physical altercation ensued and Wozniak hit the victim, causing injuries to his eye, neck and shoulders. The victim was treated and will be following up with medical personnel.

Wozniak, 58, of Orchard Park, turned himself in, was arraigned and released with a court date next month, according to police.

Wozniak was charged with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, Orchard Park police said.