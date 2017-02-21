DANIELS, Margaret

DANIELS, Margaret - Momma, it has been one very long and bittersweet year since you passed away. To me you were "just Mom" but I never realized just how many people you truly blessed in your lifetime. I am continually reminded by former Girl Scouts, Eucharistic Ministers, friends and others of the positive and amazing impact you had on each of their lives. As I slowly go through your personal treasures and memories, I truly appreciate the little notes (about their history) you left to still guide me. While you were alive, I'm sorry that I didn't pay more careful attention to your "Momisms" but now I hope and pray that you and Daddy are not only dancing joyfully but also rejoicing in the presence of the Lord. LOVE ALWAYS FROM YOUR DAUGHTER ANNE