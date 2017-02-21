Deaths Memoriam
DANIELS, Margaret
DANIELS, Margaret - Momma, it has been one very long and bittersweet year since you passed away. To me you were "just Mom" but I never realized just how many people you truly blessed in your lifetime. I am continually reminded by former Girl Scouts, Eucharistic Ministers, friends and others of the positive and amazing impact you had on each of their lives. As I slowly go through your personal treasures and memories, I truly appreciate the little notes (about their history) you left to still guide me. While you were alive, I'm sorry that I didn't pay more careful attention to your "Momisms" but now I hope and pray that you and Daddy are not only dancing joyfully but also rejoicing in the presence of the Lord. LOVE ALWAYS FROM YOUR DAUGHTER ANNE
In RemembrancePowered by Facebook