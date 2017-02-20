St. Francis product Brian Daboll leaving Patriots for Alabama

The New England Patriots are losing a coach with local ties to the college ranks.

Brian Daboll, a 1993 graduate of St. Francis High School, is leaving his job as tight ends coach with the Patriots to become Alabama's offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports, the first of which was by ESPN's Chad Low.

Daboll has 17 years of NFL coaching experience, winning his fifth Super Bowl ring earlier this month as an assistant with New England. He has a previous relationship with Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, having served as a graduate assistant under him at Michigan State in 1998 and '99. Saban and Patriots coach Bill Belichick are close friends. Daboll, 41, was thought to be in line to become the Patriots' offensive coordinator if Josh McDaniels took a head-coaching job, either succeeding Belichick in New England or with another team.

Instead, he'll replace Steve Sarkisian with the Crimson Tide. Sarkisian left Alabama to become the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator after the Crimson Tide's loss to Clemson in the national championship game. Daboll has worked two different stints under Belichick in New England in addition to working as the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs (2012), Miami Dolphins (2011) and Cleveland Browns (2009-10). He was also the New York Jets' quarterbacks coach from 2007-08.