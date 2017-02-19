RICE, Peter W.

RICE - Peter W. February 16, 2017, age 74, beloved husband of 47 years to the late Diane K. (nee Schnobrich) Rice; loving father of Brian M. (Joanne) and Scott A. (Terri Ruh) Rice; cherished grandfather of Abigail, Madeline and Tyler Rice; dear son of the the late Melbourne H. and Rita G. (nee Miller) Rice; brother of the late Robert Rice; uncle of Kelly, Sherry, Robert and Tracey. The family will be present on Monday from 7-9 PM and Tuesday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd), where Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM. Family and friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made in Peter's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Peter was a member of IBEW Local # 41 for over 50 years where he served as Assistant Business Agent and was a member of the Executive Board. Please share your condolences at

www.AMIGONE.com