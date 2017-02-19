HAID, Clarence & Thelma

Haid, Clarence & Thelma - It has been 10 years and we are still in shock. There are so many unanswered questions. Thank you for your strength, support, love, and generosity. Everything you did was for others, never yourself. We will see you again. Love always: YOUR CHILDREN & GRANDCHILDREN

<![CDATA[GAWRYS, Thomas A. - December 4, 1936 - February 21, 2014. It has been three years since you were called by the Lord. We would have celebrated our 60th wedding anniversary on April 27th. Decades ago, you gave me two songs, "Through the Years" and "So in Love with You." I listen to them often, remembering how strong we were together, overcoming all challenges that came our way with an enduring love that was meant to be forever. We had the good life. Some of your last words to me were that "you loved me so very much." I will cherish that sentiment until we are reunited once again in God's Heavenly Kingdom. Sweetheart, I love you and miss you so much, as does your family. If ever there was a stairway to Heaven, I'd climb up and bring you back home. You are always in my heart. Hearts were always our special thing.

My Eternal Love,

Your Dianne