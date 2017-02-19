Brian Campbell's acting improves in Chicago

Move over, cold and clammy. “Soup and a Sandwich” is Brian Campbell’s real masterpiece.

Buffalo fans may remember Campbell’s low-budget commercial for the Center for Excessive Sweating in the mid-2000s.

Chicago fans are getting a better look at the defenseman’s acting chops. Campbell is starring in a team-produced webisode called “Soup and a Sandwich.” His co-star is Chicago forward Artemi Panarin, also known as the “Bread Man.”

Campbell’s voice and expressions steal the show. Words can't do it justice, so here are the five installments.

Help yourself to a second serving of #SoupAndASandwich because we've got a double episode premiere on the stove today! pic.twitter.com/gtTSygtxR2 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 25, 2017

Soup jokes? We've got 'em. Hot off the stove, here's another ladle of #SoupAndASandwich with your host @bcampbell_51. pic.twitter.com/JUKu86dzCb — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 1, 2017

.@bcampbell_51 is unsatisfied with his bread selection on the latest episode of #SoupAndASandwich. You could say things go awRye. pic.twitter.com/dSiwQ0GJta — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 8, 2017