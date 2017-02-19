Share this article

Brian Campbell is the star of the show in Chicago. (Getty Images)

Brian Campbell's acting improves in Chicago

Move over, cold and clammy. “Soup and a Sandwich” is Brian Campbell’s real masterpiece.

Buffalo fans may remember Campbell’s low-budget commercial for the Center for Excessive Sweating in the mid-2000s.

Chicago fans are getting a better look at the defenseman’s acting chops. Campbell is starring in a team-produced webisode called “Soup and a Sandwich.” His co-star is Chicago forward Artemi Panarin, also known as the “Bread Man.”

Campbell’s voice and expressions steal the show. Words can't do it justice, so here are the five installments.

 

