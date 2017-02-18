Olean man faces drug charges following traffic stop
TOWN OF OLEAN - An Olean man was arrested on drug and marijuana charges after a traffic stop about 2:15 p.m. Thursday on Hastings Road, State Police reported Saturday.
Andrew N. Keith, 22, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana and issued appearance tickets for Olean Town Court. Keith was found with drugs, marijuana and marijuana concentrate, police said..
Share this article