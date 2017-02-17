Things to do in Buffalo: Feb. 17

Geoff Tate. 7 p.m. Rapids Theatre, 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls. Former Queensryche singer will perform songs from all 17 albums in his career. 205-8925. rapidstheatre.com. $25- $57.

Parking Lot Tuna. 8 p.m. Tralf Music Hall, 622 Main St. A tribute to Sublime. 852-2860. tralfmusichall.com. $10-$12.

Josh Wolf. 7:30 and 10 p.m. Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St. TV personality from "Chelsea Lately" and author performs stand-up on his second night in town. 853-1211. buffalo.heliumcomedy.com. $20-$79.

"It Shoulda Been You." 7:30 p.m. O’Connell & Co., 4625 Harlem Road, Amherst. O’Connell & Co. production of the hit Broadway musical comedy. 848-0800. oconnellandcompany.com. $15-$30.

"Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder." 8 p.m. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. Touring production of Tony Award-winning musical. $30–$85. Read Colin Dabkowski's preview.

"Buck, Boogie, Bop, and Beyond." 8 p.m. Paul Robeson Theatre, 350 Masten Ave. A tribute to African American contributions to musical theater. 884-2013. aaccbuffalo.org. $20.

"Ring of Fire." 8 p.m. Shea's 710 Main St. MusicalFare Theatre presents the story of Johnny Cash. $45.

The Rifts. 8 p.m. Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St. Classic rock and punk come together in this headlining band. 312-9279. buffalosmohawkplace.com. $5.

Mardi Gras. 10 p.m. The Waiting Room, 334 Delaware Ave. Myriad genres, from hip-hop to house, come together for one unique show. 853-5483. waitingroombuffalo.com. Free.