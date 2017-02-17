Culp returns to Buffalo to face old Bandits' teammates

Chad Culp passed the first test of his return to Buffalo Friday morning when he arrived at the KeyBank Center for the morning shootaround - thanks to his new teammates with the New England Black Wolves.

"The guys made sure I turned left in the hallway instead of going straight" to the Bandits locker room, the veteran said.

Culp had been a member of the Bandits for six seasons. He said he enjoyed his time here, and he thought the organization and the fans were "awesome." But Culp bumped up against the salary cap, as the team didn't have enough available money to pay everyone.

Therefore, the Bandits decided not to try to sign Culp for the 2017 season, and he still sounds a little disappointed.

"I thought since we played for the championship last year, it would be nice to stay," the 35-year-old said. "That's the ultimate goal, because that's what you play for. I'm getting a little long in the tooth. But for whatever reason it didn't work out."

Culp quickly signed with New England when free agency opened. He was joined in the jump from Buffalo to Connecticut by teammate Jay Thorimbert.

"Jay and I were talking back and forth when we were both talking to the Bandits," Culp said. "It's nice to have that familiar face in the locker room. I still know quite a few guys on the team from summer ball, or from playing with them on other teams. But it was nice to have a teammate come with me."

The jump to another team has one big consequence for Culp. The Ontario resident has to make the trip to Connecticut nine times per season, which is less convenient than coming to Buffalo.

"Obviously I have to fly now," Culp said. "I had to get the family on board with this. With two young kids at home my wife has a lot more to take care of. In Buffalo I could drive down late Friday night and come home early Sunday. But she was on board with this and very supportive."

Culp joined a team that was took a big step forward in 2016, reaching the East final in the playoffs. He's gone from playing with the National Lacrosse League's 2016 Most Valuable Player, Dhane Smith, to the NLL's 2015 MVP, Shawn Evans.

"They are two different players," Culp said. "Dhane is really athletic. He's really fast. Shawn is a good feeder; Dhane is more dynamic one-on-one.

"It's nice to play with reigning MVPs. It makes my job easier because defenses focus on them a little more. It maybe gives you a little more space."

Culp has been a good fit for the Black Wolves. He had eight goals entering this weekend's home-and-home series with the Bandits. Culp had only nine goals in all of 2016 with Buffalo.

...

The days of two members of the Self family playing in the NLL at the same time came to an end this week, as Black Wolves defender Scott Self announced his retirement. Scott told his brother, Brad, earlier in the week about the move.

"It's a tough decision when it's been part of your life for that long," said Brad Self of the Bandits. "I think he's happy about the decision he made. He had a great career - 17 years in the league is pretty amazing. He should be proud of that. He was a great teammate."

Scott certainly got to see North America in his career, having played for nine franchises - including two stops in Buffalo. He had been bothered by injuries this season, and played in only one game for New England.

"He's always been a huge mentor for me," Brad Self said. "I played offense my whole life until I got to the senior level, and he's been the one who taught me about the defensive game. I'll always bounce ideas off him."