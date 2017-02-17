Amherst teen jailed after violent shoplifting incident

A 16-year-old Amherst resident was ordered to remain in jail Friday after he pleaded innocent to second-degree assault and other charges during a shoplifting incident in the downtown area earlier in the day.

The teen was taken into custody after he struggled with store security and police. He remained in jail in lieu of either $3,000 cash or a $10,000 bail bond. He faces further court proceedings on the felony assault count and resisting arrest and petit larceny charges at 1 p.m. Thursday.