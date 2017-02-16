Hayes Construction to renovate Genesee Street building

A Buffalo construction firm that has been headquartered for years in the Larkinville area plans to turn a neglected Genesee Street building into its new office and equipment storage.

Hayes Construction Services, owned by Jeff and Mindy Hayes, bought the two-story building at 656 Genesee St. with plans to renovate the dilapidated building.

The company has outgrown its headquarters at 902 Seneca St., but the Hayes family wants to stay in the city, where the company does a significant amount of work. So it bought the wood-framed structure, whose masonry, brick and tile exterior "is in rather rough shape," said architect David Thomas Kazmierczak.

Hayes has already begun stabilization and repair work on the deteriorating 15,000-square-foot building, which has been boarded up since it was hit by a vehicle several years ago. The firm plans to repair or replace the windows, roof and other exterior features. Workers will also cover the clay tile on the sides with a wall paneling colored to match the company's blue-and-brown logo.

The Planning Board, which approved the project this week, directed Hayes to restore the front facade to its original look.

The company will occupy the second floor with offices and support space, while using part of the first floor for a lobby, offices and bathrooms. The rest would be material and equipment storage.

It also plans a 17-car parking lot to the west, with fencing, lighting and landscaping, as well as a rain garden in back with overflow to the city's sewer system. Berms are also planned to screen a storage yard area from the street and adjacent properties.

The building, which city records show dates back to 1900, was used at one time as a chocolate factory and also housed a bowling alley on the second floor.