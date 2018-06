WILLIS, Gent Jr.

WILLIS - Gent Jr. Of Buffalo, entered into rest February 12, 2017. Relatives and friends may visit Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 179 East Ferry St., Buffalo, on Friday from 11 AM-12 noon, where the

Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO

FUNERAL HOME. On-line condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.