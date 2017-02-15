Share this article

60 years

Donald and June Stebbins celebrate 60th anniversary

| Published

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Stebbins of Orchard Park celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at Ilio DiPaolo’s in Blasdell. Mr. Stebbins and the former June Van Remman were married Feb. 14, 1957, in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Buffalo. He retired from the Sanitation Department of the City of Buffalo, and she retired after working as a clerk for Merchants Mutual and M&T bank. They have six children, 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

