Mayer Bros. gets cheap NYPA power

Mayer Bros. is getting 200-kilowatts of low-cost hydropower for its $3.2 million project to add more bottling capacity at its plant on Lake Road in Somerset.

The New York Power Authority on Tuesday approved the allocation of low-cost electricity to help Mayer Bros. build a 40,000-square-foot building with a second bottling line next to its existing facility.

The new facility, which last October received property tax incentives from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency worth an estimated $307,000 over 15 years, is expected to begin operating by late summer.