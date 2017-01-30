H.S. Extra: Medina soph hits state-record 16 threes, school-record 54 points

Medina sophomore Maddie Williams made 16 three-pointers, a New York State record, as she scored a school-record 54 points in an 82-23 victory at Holley of Section V Monday night.

Her previous high was 22 points. Quarter-by-quarter, Williams connected for 5, 3, 3 and 5 threes. She hit three two-point baskets to account for her scoring inside the arc.

At the risk of running up the score on a beaten opponent, Medina coach Ken Haak left Williams in the game to try to set a Mustangs girls record.

"When we became aware of what the state record was, we let her try to get a line in the record book."

Williams, who usually is Medina's No. 2 scorer behind center Jene Brown, was averaging 12 points a game. Besides her scoring on Monday, she had 11 steals, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Brown, who averages 21 points a game, finished with 15 points and 17 rebounds for Medina, which is 12-1 overall and leads the Niagara-Orleans League with a 6-0 record. Medina's lone loss was to Elba of Section V.

East keeps share of Yale Cup I lead

When East and McKinley get together in Yale Cup I boys basketball you can usually expect a thriller. Before Monday, the Macks had won five of the previous six games between the rivals, but by only 4, 1, 3 and 2 points. The exception was a 24-point win by the Macks last season. East's most recent win before Monday was by four points.

This time East (8-1) got the better of visiting McKinley, 63-58, to stay in a tie for first place in the Yale Cup I. Coach Starling Bryant's Panthers led almost all the way.

"They made a run at us in the fourth quarter," Bryant said. "Justin Allen, our center, had 10 points in the fourth quarter and some key rebounds. A kid named Jahahd Maryon came up big for us and we needed it because they were all over Willard Anderson. It was good to see somebody besides Willard come through."

Allen finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Maryon had 16 points and Anderson 15. Davonti Wardlaw led McKinley with 14 points.

East is tied with the winner of the South Park-Middle Early College game for first in the division.

The Panthers will have games with Middle Early College and South Park left to play as well as the return game at McKinley in its remaining schedule.

"We've got a long way to go," Bryant said. "We have to do a much better job than we did today. It was a big win, but we didn't play very smart basketball in my opinion.

Harris lead Sparks over MEC

What figured to be a tense showdown between the two other first place teams ended up a 92-67 victory for South Park over visiting Middle Early College.

Shakur Harris had 33 points for the Sparks (9-1), who remain deadlocked with East in the division.

"Harris was on fire," said Sparks coach Steve Hudecki. "Thirty-three points, 10 assists, six steals. He just played a really solid game."

He was not the only standout for the Sparks. David Stroud, a 6-5 sophomore center, had 16 points 12 rebounds and 10 blocks. "Stroud is getting better and better as the year goes on. As a team the guys played well. Our bench is playing great. A lot of guys comingup with baskets."

South Park got off to a torrid start, jolting MEC 27-13 in the opening quarter. Play was more even after that but the damage had been done.

Hakeem Dobbins had 28 points and Derrick Bishop 17 for the losing Kats, who are now 7-2 in Yale Cup I game.

Next for South Park is a home game against McKinley on Thursday.

Meanwhile in Yale Cup II Olmsted continued rolling. The Owls extended their winning streak to 11 with an 81-57 victory over visiting Lafayette.

"I thought was be a little tougher than it was," Olmsted coach Andrew Bush said. "In the third and fourth quarter we kind of pulled away with a couple of key stops that led to transition buckets."

Olmsted got a huge performance from senior forward Naseem Baynes, who had 25 points, 22 rebounds, five assists and five blocked shots.

"Just a great overall game," Bush said, "and Joel Richards had a career high 16 points and, as always, Daniel Reid had a reliable 33 points. It was a good shooting night for him."

Reid is averaging 20.6 points a game for the Owls, who are 13-2 overall, 8-0 in Cup play with home games against MST Seneca and International Prep ahead as well as the return game at Lafayette, which fell to 5-4 in division play.

Mount St. Mary ends Sacred Heart jinx

On a night when game proceeds were donated to Roswell Park in memory of Sister Maria Pares, Mount St. Mary scored a historic victory over Sacred Heart, 46-41, on the Mount's home floor.

The Thunder had not defeated the Sharks in more than 20 years, with most of those Sacred Heart wins coming when Sister Maria was the Sharks' coach. Sister Maria, a member of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, died of complications from her struggle against cancer last week.