Blaze damages building, equipment in Cambria

CAMBRIA - Firefighters put out a blaze at a commercial building on Comstock Road on Monday morning.

The building and some equipment were damaged in the blaze, which was reported around 10:15 a.m., said Cambria Fire Chief Jonathan Pressley.

The building at 5362 Comstock sits just north of the railroad tracks and south of Upper Mountain Road. It is owned by George and John Wasik, according to the town assessor's office.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Pressley said. No damage estimate was immediately available.

It could not immediately be determined what type of business was housed at the property.