Motorist stopped in Pembroke with 14,400 untaxed cigarettes

A Chenango County man Friday was charged with possessing untaxed cigarettes after a traffic stop in the Town of Pembroke.

Genesee County Sheriff's deputies stopped Tony R. Hoag, 49, of New Berlin at about 11:25 a.m. on Route 77 for vehicle and traffic violations. Deputies said a further investigation revealed Hoag was in possession of 14,400 untaxed cigarettes.

In addition to a charge of unlawful possession of untaxed cigarette, Hoag also faces a charge of criminal tax fraud and driving with an obstructed license plate.

He was issued a ticket to appear in Pembroke Town Court on Feb. 21.