VENESKI, Dianne (Rommel)

VENESKI - Dianne (Rommel) January 23, 2017. beloved wife of John T.; dear mother of Daniel, David (Marti), Sarah (Matthew) Morrissey and the late Amy Veneski (James Oliver); grandmother of Brandon, Katie, Matthew and Audrey; daughter of Audrey and the late Thomas Rommel; sister of Judy

(Jack) Clare, Ellen (late Mike) Van Patten, Tom (Jo Ann) Rommel, Tim (Rand) Rommel, Mary (Al) Schultz. Friends may call Thursday 4-8 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA

FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (one mile north of Maple, just past Klein Rd.) Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville Friday at 10:30.

Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to St. Mary's Church. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com