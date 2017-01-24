BROWN, Christopher H.

BROWN - Christopher H. Of Niagara Falls, NY, January 22, 2017. Husband of Suzanne (LaBarbera) Brown; father of Alexander (Lindsay) Brown, Christopher H. (Camille) Brown, Jr., Andrea (Corey) Gray and Allison (Christopher) Finitz; grandfather of Owen, Adam and Geoffrey; son of Rose (Mento) Brown and the late Harold C. Brown; brother of Michael (Lisa) Brown, Steven (Connie) Brown, Patrick (Maria) Brown, Kathleen (Dr. Theodore) Jenkins, Maureen (Michael) Cacace, Jeannine (Kevin) Miller and the late Russell Brown: brother-in-law of Linda LaBarbera. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. His family will be present on Wednesday from 3-8 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 901 Cayuga Street, LEWISTON, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:00 AM at Holy Family of Jesus, Mary, Joseph Parish, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel site, 2966 Independent Ave., Niagara Falls, NY. Memorials may be made in his name to Niagara Hospice. For guest register, visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com