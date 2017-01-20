U.S. President Donald Trump embraces his family after taking the oath of office.
Jim Bourg/Getty Images
A military helicopter carries former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama from the U.S. Capitol.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
First lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave goodbye to Barack and Michelle Obama on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama exchange words at the U.S. Capitol as the Obamas prepare to depart after the inauguration.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leaves after the inauguration.
Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images
President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Former U.S. President Barack Obama (C) and former Vice President Joe Biden (R) congratulate U.S. President Donald Trump after the oath of office.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Protesters and supporters react in the audience as U.S. President Donald Trump takes the oath of office.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A general view of the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Alex Wong/Getty Images
President Donald Trump raises a fist after his inauguration Jan. 20.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife, Melania, holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch.
Jim Bourg/Getty Images
Jackie Evancho performs the national anthem as Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump watch.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Scott Olson/Getty Imagesages
President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife, Melania Trump, holds the bible and his son Barron Trump watches.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administers the oath of office of the President of the United States to Donald Trump, as wife Melania Trump holds bibles and their son, Barron Trump, watches.
Doug Mills/The New York Times
President-elect Donald Trump arrives at the start of his inauguration.
Doug Mills/The New York Times
Guests and members of congress watch the 58th Presidential Inauguration.
Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS
President Donald Trump takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
After being administered the oath of office of vice president of the United States, Mike Pence hugs his his wife, Karen Pence.
Doug Mills/The New York Times
Doug Mills/The New York Times
Reince Priebus, second from right, President-elect Donald Trump's chief of staff, at Trump's inauguration as the nationu2019s 45th president.
Damon Winter/The New York Times
Kellyanne Conway, a Republican campaign manager, at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
Damon Winter/The New York Times
First lady Michelle Obama and Jill Biden arrive before the start of Donald Trump's inauguration as the nationu2019s 45th president.
Doug Mills/The New York Times
Chang W. Lee/The New York Times
Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton arrive at Donald Trump's inauguration as the nationu2019s 45th president.
Chang W. Lee/The New York Times
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
People gather on the National Mall to attend the inauguration.
Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS
Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), center, and John McCain (R-Ariz.) take a photo together, as Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), left, stands nearby, before the start of Trump's inauguration.
Damon Winter/The New York Times
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie talks with others before the start of Trump's inauguration.
Doug Mills/The New York Times
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) greets other attendees before the start of Trump's inauguration.
Doug Mills/The New York Times
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas arrives before the start of Trump's inauguration.
Josh Haner/The New York Times
Jared Kushner, left, senior adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, at Trump's inauguration.
Damon Winter/The New York Times
Donald Trump Jr., center, greets attendees as the children of President-elect Donald Trump arrive for their father's inauguration as the nationu2019s 45th president.
Chang W. Lee/The New York Times
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives before the start of Trump's inauguration.
Doug Mills/The New York Times
Former President George W. Bush arrives before the start of Trump's inauguration.
Doug Mills/The New York Times
Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush arrive before the start of Trump's inauguration.
Doug Mills/The New York Times
People gather on the National Mall.
Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS
Members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir wait to perform at the inauguration of Donald Trump as the nationu2019s 45th president.
Damon Winter/New York Times
Members of the Washington National Cathedral Choir before the inauguration of Donald Trump.
Damon Winter/New York Times
President Obama exits the Oval Office on his last morning as president before heading to the residence to host a tea and coffee reception with first lady Michelle Obama for President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump.
Stephen Crowley/The New York Times
Former House Speaker John Boehner gathers with others before the start of the inauguration.
Doug Mills/The New York Times
Protesters line the National Mall during President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
Todd Heisler/The New York Times
Police officers attempt to aid supporters of President-elect Donald Trump through protesters blocking an entrance to the inauguration.
Victor J. Blue/The New York Times
Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton (obscured) arrive at the U.S. Capitol to attend the inauguration.
Ruth Fremson/The New York Times
Former Vice President Dick Cheney, in hat, with his wife, Lynne Cheney, arrive before the start of Donald Trump's inauguration.
Doug Mills/The New York Times
A Donald Trump supporter shows her inaugural ticket admission on the West front Lawn of the U.S. Capitol before the swearing-in ceremonies.
Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS
Jamie Bartbarger of Pittsburgh waits for a train at the Greenbelt Station as she makes her way to the inauguration.
Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun/TNS
Crowds of people wait to get through security on Inauguration Day.
Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun/TNS
Donald Trump supporters stand on the West front Lawn of the U.S. Capitol before the swearing-in ceremonies.
Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS
Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS
Donald Trump supporters take pictures on the West front Lawn of the U.S. Capitol before the swearing-in ceremonies.
Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS
Protesters chant while waiting in line for security on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C.
Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun/TNS
Jeff Bruce of Boston holds a sign while waiting in line for security.
Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun/TNS
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Doug Mills/The New York Times
