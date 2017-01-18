Scattershot: Outdoors news & notes

Pro-Am Ice Fishing Tournament Jan. 29

The New York State Ice Pro-Am Series will be hosting a team-only event on Chaumont Bay (off Lake Ontario in Jefferson County) on Jan. 29. The idea of a Pro-Am Series for teams requires them to be able to fish for multiple species using a variety of techniques on different waters. If you’d like to find out more information on the series to see if it’s a good fit for your fishing partner and you, check out www.nysiceproam.com. Cost for team-only events is $100 per two-person team. Tim Thomas of Ontario, N.Y., is one of the principles in running this event, as well as the NYS Winter Classic Tournament that is currently going on through Feb. 28. The events will have a booth at the Niagara Fishing Expo if you would like to talk to Thomas in person.

Super Sunday Sporting Clays Shoot

If you want to start your Super Bowl Sunday with a blast on Feb. 5, consider grabbing your shotgun and heading down to the North Forest Rod and Gun Club in Lockport for a Super Sporting Clays Shoot for the Big Game. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with shooting to commence at 9 a.m. The last squad is out at 2 p.m. This will be a 50-bird super sporting clays shoot for just $15. For more information contact John Butcher at 628-2211 or call the clubhouse at 438-2009. Website for the club is www.nfrgc.com. North Forest is located at 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport.

Personal Electronics Seminar set for Jan. 22

Seats are still available for a private, closed-door electronics seminar by one of the best in the business – Lance Valentine from Walleye 101. Valentine will be giving regular seminars throughout the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo Jan. 20-22 at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls. He also has a booth there to field questions. However, your best bet for the electronics education is a personal lesson that is a pay-to-play situation. A limited number of “students” will be allowed into this event set for Sunday morning between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.. Cost is $30 (this includes admission into the Expo). Register on the website at www.niagarafishingexpo.com. If you want to get the most out of your electronics, no matter what the name brand but especially if it’s a Lowrance unit, you’ll want to sign up and take advantage of this unique opportunity. The Expo is located at 101 Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls. Print out a parking voucher from the website before you go. It’s only $5. Make sure you hand the voucher to the parking attendant.

BuffaloNews.com improvements; Sunday calendar

If you’re a sportsman or woman who can’t get your outdoor news fast enough, the new-and-improved Outdoor section of www.buffalonews.com/section/sports/outdoors/ is the place to go for up-to-date information starting on Wednesday online, Thursday for the printed hard copy. In addition to the weekly offerings, there's a complete electronic catalog of past columns, galleries and outdoor tidbits on demand within the website. We are going to try some new things along the way, like the Art of the Duck Hunt photo gallery earlier this month that saw over 15,000 views for a first-time effort. The weekly Catch of the Week gallery is also very popular and if you haven’t seen all of the pictures this week, check out some of the bomber fish that were submitted this time around … or last week’s if you missed it. Also, the outdoor calendar is back in the Sunday paper to help promote community events relating to the outdoors.