Man killed, woman injured in one-car crash in Elma

The male driver of a car was killed Thursday evening when the vehicle rolled over on Clinton Street in the Town of Elma just before 6 p.m., according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. A female passenger was taken to the Erie County Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, officials said.

The driver was headed east on Clinton between Aurora and Bowen roads when he failed to negotiate a curve in the 5800 block of Clinton, officials said. The car crashed into a culvert and struck a utility pole before rolling onto its roof, according to the sheriff's office.

The male driver was declared dead at the scene and Clinton was closed to traffic between Aurora and Bowen for two hours.

The names of the victims were not released Thursday.

The sheriff's crash investigation unit is investigating the incident.