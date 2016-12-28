Deaths Death Notices
KRUG, Nathan Scott
KRUG - Nathan Scott Born November 9, 1995, died December 23, 2016. Loving son of Jeffrey (Amy) Krug and Kriss Welch; dear brother of Megan and Monica Krug and Jack Fuqua; devoted partner of Niall Gribbins; fond grandson of Lori Winker, Wayne Welch, Edgar and the late Shirley Krug; also survived aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation at
the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME,
396 Amherst St. (near Grant) Thursday
4-7 PM. Funeral service at 7 PM
following visitation. Donations to
Projectsemicolon.org or Mental Health Assn. of Erie County are preferred. Please share online condolences at
www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
