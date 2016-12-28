Lynn: 'Business decision' to start Manuel over Taylor

Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn will start EJ Manuel at quarterback Sunday against the New York Jets, but called sitting Tyrod Taylor a "business decision" during his first press conference Wednesday at One Bills Drive.

Lynn, in an awkward response to his first question, initially said rookie Cardale Jones would start at quarterback, but then corrected himself.

"Uhh, Cardale Jones right now. I mean, I’m sorry. Not Cardale but EJ Manuel," Lynn said.

Asked why he wouldn't start his first-string quarterback in his lone game as the coach, Lynn referenced the decision the team has regarding Taylor's contract option.

"You know, that was a business decision," Lynn said. "We want to look at the depth at our quarterback position. We’re out of the playoffs, so we want to see what those other two guys can do."

Lynn initially referred to starting Manuel as "our decision," but said later in the press conference that he wasn't in the room when the call was made. He wouldn't specify what that meant, but the implication was clear.

"I’m fine with EJ Manuel starting the game," Lynn said. "For me, it’s always the next man up."

Lynn said he hadn't decided who his backup quarterback will be, and added that all three quarterbacks could be active. Rex Ryan said Monday that as long as he was the coach, Taylor would start.

In Taylor, who could have a large chunk of his contract guaranteed if he suffered a severe injury Sunday, Lynn said he sees "a young quarterback that has a lot of potential to continue to develop." He reiterated he thinks Taylor could progress under his tutelage during the offseason.

Lynn said he didn't promote anyone to his former position as offensive coordinator. He didn't want talk much about his future or interviewing for the head coaching position permanently.

"I’m really not thinking that far down the road because I don’t want to miss out on anything right now," Lynn said. "I want to stay in the now."