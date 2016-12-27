Statement by Bills owner Terry Pegula about firing Rex Ryan

This statement by Bills owner Terry Pegula was published by the team Tuesday afternoon, shortly after it announced coach Rex Ryan had been fired:

"I spoke with Rex earlier today and we mutually agreed that the time to part ways is now. These decisions are never easy. I want to take this opportunity to thank Rex for all his efforts and wish him all the best moving forward.

"Kim and I and our entire Bills organization share in the same disappointment and frustration as our fans, but we remain committed to our goal of bringing a championship to Western New York.

"Anthony Lynn will serve as our interim head coach to lead us through the Jets game."