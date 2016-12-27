Dr. A. Charles Massaro, family doctor, Sisters Hospital vice president

Jan. 2, 1931 – Dec. 24, 2016

Dr. A. Charles Massaro, a family doctor in Cheektowaga during the 1960s and '70s and later, one of Buffalo’s leading medical professionals, died Saturday in his Amherst home, about a week before his 86th birthday.

Dr. Massaro was born in Buffalo and and graduated with honors from Canisius High School as president of the Class of 1949. His senior yearbook referred to him as “one of the brains of the senior class (and) destined to become a great doctor by way of Canisius College” – from which he graduated, cum laude, in 1953.

He earned his medical doctorate from Creighton University in 1957 and was one of two members of the class designated “outstanding senior students” in the medical school.

Dr. Massaro returned to the Buffalo area and established a general practice office on Cleveland Drive in Cheektowaga along with Drs. Anthony Aquilina and Carl N. Schueler. He had affiliations with Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Cheektowaga, and eventually became chief of staff at Sisters before leaving his practice to become the hospital’s first-ever vice president of medical affairs, a post he held until his retirement.

While working his residency at Sisters Hospital in the late 1950s, he met Jean Marie Sharp, a nurse from Olean, amd the two married in 1958 and started a family, with homes in Cheektowaga and Williamsville. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2008. Mrs. Massaro died in 2012.

Survivors include two sons, Charles E. and Michael P.; a daughter, Mary Scarcella; and six grandchildren.

A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Dietrich Funeral Home, 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst.