WILLIAMS, Frank L.

WILLIAMS - Frank L. Of the Tuscarora Nation, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2016, in Kenmore Mercy Hospital. He was born in Washington, D.C., on July 28, 1934, the son of the late Lawrence and Lillian (McCauley) Williams. Mr. Williams served in the Air National Guard. He was an iron worker with Local #9 for many years and later became the co-owner of No Blanket Smoke Shop with his wife. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed spending time with his family. Mr. Williams was the husband of the late Reva (Moses) Williams, who died in May of 1996. He is survived by one son, Mark F. (Kayleeanne) Williams; seven grandchildren, Arielle, Chris, Joey, Markey, Kurt, Kourtney and Shantell; eight great-grandchildren; one brother James (Irene) Williams; one sister Ruth (Dan) John; and his good friend Ken Cook; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Williams was the father of the late James V. and Kurt E. Williams. A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday at 3:00 PM at the Tuscarora Indian Mission, 5035 Walmore Road, Sanborn, NY, with the Rev. Donald A. Robinson, Jr. officiating. Memorials may be made in his name to the Tuscarora Indian Mission. Arrangements were made through the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Sanborn, NY. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com, for guest register.