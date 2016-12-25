CUMBO, Charles J.

CUMBO - Charles J. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest December 22, 2016. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary (nee Lubi) Cumbo; devoted father of David E. (Marrianne) Cumbo, Charles F. (Susan) Cumbo, Paul M. (Beth) Cumbo and the late Daniel J. Cumbo; loving son of the late Salvatore and Vincenza (Alamo-Delore) Cumbo; cherished grandfather of Carolyn, Renee, Kelli, Brian, Danny, Kaela, Ryan, Gabrielle, Ronald, Ashly and Nicholas; adored great-grandfather of nine great-grandchildren; dear brother of Josephine (Pascal) Bochiechio, the late Rose Cumbo, Samuel (late Phyllis), Vincent (Marilyn), Joseph (late Geraldine) Cumbo and Marie (Salvatore) Romano; also survived by many relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the JOSEPH SPANO & SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. (same location as Lombardo Funeral Home) on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda on Wednesday morning at 9 o'clock. (Please assemble at church). Entombment Acacia Park Cemetery. James V. Spano, Director.