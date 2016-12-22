Things to do in Buffalo: Dec. 22

Fairgrounds Festival of Lights. Hamburg Fairgrounds. 5 to 9 p.m. Grab the family and take a ride through the illuminated fairgrounds where the kids can also make crafts and enjoy other activities. $25 a carload.

Pre/Post Every Time I Die Christmas Show Party 4 p.m. to close at Allen Burger Venture, 175 Allen St. Celebrate with Every Time I Die and try two exclusive ETID-themed beers. 768-0386.

Gods Creatures & The Freeeek. 6 p.m. Evening Star Concert Hall. 8810 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls. Local hard rock and heavy metal showcase. 940-5391. $10.

Buffalo Musicians Christmas Party. 7 p.m. Sportsmens Tavern, 326 Amherst St. Come and join a the biggest party of the best musicians Buffalo has to offer. 874-7734 $25.

Gap Mangione and His Big Band. 7:30 p.m. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster. A concert of big-band classics and holiday treats. 683-1776. $25.

We Three. 8.p.m. Subversive Theatre Company. 255 Great Arrow Ave. A staged reading of a new play with a holiday theme by Buffalonian Michelle Denton. 408-0499. $10.

A Drag Queen Christmas 8 p.m. 710 Main Theatre, 710 Main St. See contestants from Ru Paul’s Drag Race on stage. 847-1410 $35-$150.

Live Band Pop Punk/Emo/Punk Rock Karaoke. 10 p.m. The Waiting Room, 334 Delaware Ave. Sing your favorite modern punk rock songs with a live backing band. 853-5483. Free.