Mr. and Mrs. Paul Hulub of the Town of Tonawanda celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a Christmas family party. Mr. Hulub and the former Theresa O’Donnell were married Oct. 13, 1951, in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He worked for the Department of Defense. She had a career in nursing education. They have five children, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.