MADILL, Jeffery L.
MADILL - Jeffery L. December 18, 2016; beloved husband of Ann Marie (nee Parini) Madill; devoted son of Dorothy (nee Ignatowski) Madill and Thomas Sr. (Stepmother Debbie) Madill; dear brother of Thomas Jr. (Shelly) Madill, Stephen (Wendy) Madill, April (Ben) Woodford, Candice (Paul) Freyburger and Dawn (Chris) Plumb; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave. Wednesday from 3-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church (Englewood Ave.) Thursday at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeffrey's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Jeffrey was the owner of Madill's Harts Service on Connecticut St., Buffalo. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
