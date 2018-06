KLEIN, Charles C.

KLEIN - Charles C. December 12, 2016, devoted father of Michael (Rose) Klein, Susan (Dennis) Gettings and Gary (Lori) Klein; loving grandfather of Samantha, Carly, Christopher, Sadie and Brian; also survived by five brothers and sisters. Mr. Klein was an Army veteran of the Korean War, a memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME.