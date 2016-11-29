This week in pictures: Nov. 19- 25, 2016, highlights news, entertainment and sports images taken by Buffalo News photographers. Bringing a visual recap of the week through pictures and stories - from Thanksgiving reunions and the Turkey Trot - to the Bills win against the Cincinnati Bengals and early shoppers scoring savings on Thanksgiving night. We hope you enjoy our favorites.

Shopping Frenzy - JCPenney draws a good crowd at the Boulevard Mall in Amherst, on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Suzanne O'Brien, of Buffalo, has a hard time managing her four boxes of boots shortly after the doors opened at 3 p.m. . It's been a tradition of hers to shop on Black Friday for the past 26 years and wishes it could go back to Friday morning. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

Tough Loss - Maple Grove players Michel Padilla and Alex Lai walk off the Carrier Dome field after a Overtime loss to Cambridge in the New York State Class D Final, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.(Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

Tuscarora Tradition - Tuscarora white corn is known nationally as one of the oldest heirloom varieties of corn. The corn goes through an elaborate process to make traditional corn soup, corn bread or corn mush. The Rickard family is one of a handful of families on the Tuscarora Reservation in Sanborn, who keep the tradition alive, Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

First Snow - People around WNY awoke to various amounts of snow, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Turkey Trot - The finish line is filled with runners and colorful outfits at the 121st running of the Buffalo Turkey Trot where over 14,000 participated in the annual Thanksgiving tradition, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Bills Victory - Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) rushes for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vincent Rey (57) in the first quarter of the game played at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati Ohio, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Thankful Reunions - Bruce Kaufman, of Colorado returned home after four years away, to spend Thanksgiving with family. He is greeted by his mother Joyce and father Sol Kaufman of East Aurora, at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, one of the busiest travel days of the year. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)

Bird's eye view - Even the pigeons lined up to view the 121st running of the Buffalo Turkey Trot. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Fire Aftermath - Local officials and the media had an opportunity to walk through the wreckage of the Bethlehem Steel buildings in Lackawanna, which were demolished by fire less than two weeks ago, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

All Hands on Deck - Buffalo Sabres Marcus Foligno enters the arena prior to playing the Calgary Flames at the Key Bank Center on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

Leaf Work - The Morse brothers with the help of their cousin visiting from Florida help their dad with leaf cleanup, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. From left, Riley Benzenberg, 9, Andrew Morse, 8, and Ben Morse, 11, drag the leaves from the backyard to deposit them on the street for pickup. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

Santa or Bust - A bust of Ernest Notar, one of the founders of NCCC was decorated for the holiday kick-off on Old Falls St. in Niagara Falls, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Sweet Offering - Girl Scout Brownies Katherine Gervais, 8, center, and Alana Gonzalez, 8, from Troop 31110, offer U.S. Army veteran David Dunbar of Buffalo, a piece of pie to go along with his Thanksgiving dinner in the Patriot Cafe at the Buffalo VA Hospital, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Refugee Visit - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Powers looks at photos of Syrian refugee Avin Rasho's children. Powers toured Buffalo's refugee community, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)

Lighthouse at Sunset - The sunsets behind the Buffalo Lighthouse at the Erie Basin Marina, warmer than normal temperatures continue in WNY, Nov. 22, 2016. (Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News)

