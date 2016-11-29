Share this article

print logo
Kevin Neff of East Aurora walks his greyhounds at Knox Farm State Park last November in East Aurora on one of the 2016-17 season's first snow. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

This week in pictures: Nov. 19-25

| Published | Updated

This week in pictures: Nov. 19- 25, 2016, highlights news, entertainment and sports images taken by Buffalo News photographers. Bringing a visual recap of the week through pictures and stories - from Thanksgiving reunions and the Turkey Trot  - to the Bills win against the Cincinnati Bengals and early shoppers scoring savings on Thanksgiving night. We hope you enjoy our favorites.

JCPenney draws a good crowd at the Boulevard Mall in Amherst, on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. The doors opned at 3p.m. Suzanne O'Brien, fo Buffalo, has a hard time managing her four boxes of boots. It's been a tradition of hers to shop on Black Friday for the past 26 years and wishes it could go back to Friday morning. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

Shopping Frenzy - JCPenney draws a good crowd at the Boulevard Mall in Amherst, on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.  Suzanne O'Brien, of Buffalo, has a hard time managing her four boxes of boots shortly after the doors opened at 3 p.m. . It's been a tradition of hers to shop on Black Friday for the past 26 years and wishes it could go back to Friday morning. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

Maple Grove players Michel Padilla and Alex Lai walk of the field after a Overtime loss to Cambridge in the New York State Class D Final at the Carrier Dome on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.(Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

Tough Loss - Maple Grove players Michel Padilla and Alex Lai walk off the Carrier Dome field after a Overtime loss to Cambridge in the New York State Class D Final, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.(Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

Tuscarora white corn is known nationally as one of the oldest heirloom varieties of corn. The corn goes through an elaborate process to make the traditional corn soup, corn bread or corn mush. The Rickard family is one of a handful of families on the Tuscarora Reservation in Sanborn, who keep the tradition alive. After the corn dries, there is the preparation continues, a process in which the whole family participates, Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Rickard children from left, shell the corn. from left are Mariah, 17, Matthew, 12, Jacob, 10, April, 15, Sarah, 5, and her twin sister Ruth. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

Tuscarora Tradition - Tuscarora white corn is known nationally as one of the oldest heirloom varieties of corn. The corn goes through an elaborate process to make traditional corn soup, corn bread or corn mush. The Rickard family is one of a handful of families on the Tuscarora Reservation in Sanborn, who keep the tradition alive, Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

People around WNY regions awoke to various amounts of snow this morning Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

First Snow - People around WNY  awoke to various amounts of snow,  Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

The finish line at the 121st running of the Buffalo Turkey Trot where over 14,000 participated in the annual Thanksgiving tradition. This was on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Turkey Trot - The finish line is filled with runners and colorful outfits at the 121st running of the Buffalo Turkey Trot where over 14,000 participated in the annual Thanksgiving tradition, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) rushes for a touchdown agaist Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vincent Rey (57) in the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati Ohio on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Bills Victory - Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) rushes for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vincent Rey (57) in the first quarter of the game played at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati Ohio, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Bruce Kaufman, of Colorado returned home after four years away and is greeted by his mother Joyce and father Sol, from East Aurora and another brother Jay (Not in Photo) who drove in from Montreal, at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, in Cheektowaga, N.Y., on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, to spend Thanksgiving with family. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)

Thankful Reunions - Bruce Kaufman, of Colorado returned home after four years away, to spend Thanksgiving with family. He is greeted by his mother Joyce and father Sol Kaufman of East Aurora,  at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, one of the busiest travel days of the year.  (John Hickey/Buffalo News)

Even these pigeons had a nice view from their perch at the 121st running of the Buffalo Turkey Trot where over 14,000 participated in the annual Thanksgiving tradition. This was onThursday, Nov. 24, 2016. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Bird's eye view -  Even the pigeons lined up to view the 121st running of the Buffalo Turkey Trot. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Local officials and the media had an opportunity to walk through the wreckage of the Bethlehem Steel buildings in Lackawanna which were demolished by fire less than two weeks ago, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

Fire Aftermath - Local officials and the media had an opportunity to walk through the wreckage of the Bethlehem Steel buildings in Lackawanna, which were demolished by fire less than two weeks ago, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

Buffalo Sabres Marcus Foligno during pregame prior to playing the Calgary Flames at the Key Bank Center on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.(Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

All Hands on Deck - Buffalo Sabres Marcus Foligno enters the arena prior to playing the Calgary Flames at the Key Bank Center on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

The Morse brothers with the help of their cousin visiting from Florida help their dad with leaf cleanup, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. The drag lots of leaves from backyard and deposit them on the street for pickup on Morris Ave. in Buffalo. From left is cousin Riley Benzenberg, 9, Andrew Morse, 8, his brother Ben Morse, 11. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

Leaf Work - The Morse brothers with the help of their cousin visiting from Florida help their dad with leaf cleanup, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016.  From left, Riley Benzenberg, 9, Andrew Morse, 8, and Ben Morse, 11, drag the leaves from the backyard to deposit them on the street for pickup. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

A bust of Ernest Notar, one of the founders of NCCC was even in the holiday spirit as part of the holiday kick-off on Old Falls St. in Niagara falls, NY onSaturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Santa or Bust - A bust of Ernest Notar, one of the founders of NCCC was decorated for the holiday kick-off on Old Falls St. in Niagara Falls, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Girl Scout Brownies Katherine Gervais, 8, center, and Alana Gonzalez, 8, both of Troop 31110, offers U.S. Army veteran David Dunbar of Buffalo some pie to go along with his Thanksgiving dinner in the Patriot Cafe in the VA Hospital in Buffalo onSunday, Nov. 20, 2016. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Sweet Offering - Girl Scout Brownies Katherine Gervais, 8, center, and Alana Gonzalez, 8, from Troop 31110, offer U.S. Army veteran David Dunbar of Buffalo, a piece of  pie to go along with his Thanksgiving dinner in the Patriot Cafe at the Buffalo VA Hospital, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Samantha Powers, left, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, toured Buffalo's refugee community, meeting with Syrian refugee's Avin Rasho, who shows her photo's of her children at her apartment, in Buffalo, N.Y., on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)

Refugee Visit - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations  Samantha Powers looks at photos of Syrian refugee Avin Rasho's children. Powers toured Buffalo's refugee community, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)

Buffalo Lighthouse

Lighthouse at Sunset - The sunsets behind the Buffalo Lighthouse at the Erie Basin Marina, warmer than normal temperatures continue in WNY, Nov. 22, 2016. (Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News)

See previous - This Week in Pictures:Nov. 12-18, Nov. 5-11Oct. 29-Nov. 4Oct 22-28, Oct. 15- 21, Oct. 8-14, Oct. 1-7,  Sept. 24-30Sept. 17- 23,  Sept. 10- 16Sept. 3-9,  Aug. 27-Sept. 2,Aug. 20-26, Aug. 13-19,  Aug. 6 - 12July 30 - Aug.5July 23-29, July 16 -22, July 9-15, and July 2-8.

Cathaleen Curtiss
There are no comments - be the first to comment