CONLEY, Alma

CONLEY - Alma Of Lockport, November 29, 2016; wife of late James C. Conley; mother of Patricia (Donald) Kaufman, Paul (Carol) Rooney, James (Maureen) Conley, Jr., and Douglas (Rosemary) Conley; grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 17; several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Thursday, December 1st from 4-7 PM in PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, December 2 at 10 AM in St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 168 Chestnut St., Lockport. Interment will be in Cold Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Niagara Hospice would be appreciated. Visit us online at pruddenandkandt.com.